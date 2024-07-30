Mdex Price Tops $0.0197 on Exchanges (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Mdex token can now be bought for about $0.0197 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mdex has traded down 18% against the US dollar. Mdex has a total market cap of $18.71 million and $778,490.57 worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mdex

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,246,937 tokens. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a DEX platform operating on the HECO and BSC blockchains. It combines a custom-built exchange, AMM, mixed mining, and fund pools to enable secure crypto exchange and ROIs. It aims to create a high-performance Defi ecology, serving as a fund pool with various functions. MDX is the native token used for fees, governance, and liquidity pool staking. This page refers to the BSC version.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

