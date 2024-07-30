MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

MEIP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Brookline Capital Management lowered MEI Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Laidlaw lowered MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MEIP

MEI Pharma Price Performance

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.60. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $7.87.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MEI Pharma stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.09% of MEI Pharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 52.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.