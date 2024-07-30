MercadoLibre (MELI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $8.94 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MercadoLibre to post $33 EPS for the current fiscal year and $47 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $4.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,616.99. The stock had a trading volume of 77,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,949. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,651.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,619.86. The company has a market capitalization of $81.98 billion, a PE ratio of 72.55, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $1,141.04 and a twelve month high of $1,825.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. New Street Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,922.08.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

