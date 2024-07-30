Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $359.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.70 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 26.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Shares of MBIN stock traded down $7.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.59. 151,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,362. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average is $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $53.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $58.50) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

