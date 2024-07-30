Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.940-8.040 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.4 billion-$64.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.3 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.94-$8.04 EPS.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 9.2 %

MRK traded down $11.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.03. 17,154,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,359,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $134.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.68. The stock has a market cap of $293.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 342.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

