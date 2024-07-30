MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 138,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in MetLife by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 59,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $18,604,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in MetLife by 223.5% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 24,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MET. Argus raised their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.08.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,438,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,364. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.06. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.91 and a 52-week high of $77.12. The stock has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

