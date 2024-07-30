MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

MetroCity Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.6% annually over the last three years. MetroCity Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 29.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of MCBS opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.78. MetroCity Bankshares has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $789.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares ( NASDAQ:MCBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $59.67 million during the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 24.20%.

In other MetroCity Bankshares news, Director Don Leung sold 26,205 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $746,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,055,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,073,228.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 18,287 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $561,593.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,317,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,473,108.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Don Leung sold 26,205 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $746,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,055,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,073,228.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,442 shares of company stock worth $4,088,089. Insiders own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of MetroCity Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MCBS

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.