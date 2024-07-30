MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Short Interest Update

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the June 30th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of CIF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.75. 49,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,453. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $1.77.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.
