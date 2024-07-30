MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL) Short Interest Update

MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the June 30th total of 53,300 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MGO Global Stock Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ:MGOL traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.76. 123,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,433. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 7.26. MGO Global has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $23.00.

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. MGO Global had a negative return on equity of 420.67% and a negative net margin of 107.95%. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter.

MGO Global Company Profile

MGO Global, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand.

