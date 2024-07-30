MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,034 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 8,088 shares.The stock last traded at $18.50 and had previously closed at $18.08.

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Trading Up 3.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.52.

About MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

