MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Gap Up to $39.53

Shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.53, but opened at $40.68. MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $40.45, with a volume of 135,124 shares traded.
MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Down 1.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average of $32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79.
MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
