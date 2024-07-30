MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

MLKN opened at $30.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MillerKnoll has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $31.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.30.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $888.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. MillerKnoll’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll in the second quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MillerKnoll by 1,117.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

