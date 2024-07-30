MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.
MillerKnoll Stock Up 0.7 %
MLKN opened at $30.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MillerKnoll has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $31.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.30.
MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $888.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. MillerKnoll’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MillerKnoll Company Profile
MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MillerKnoll
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.