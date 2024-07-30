Mister Car Wash (MCW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Mister Car Wash to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Mister Car Wash has set its FY24 guidance at $0.30-$0.34 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $239.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.06 million. On average, analysts expect Mister Car Wash to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

NYSE MCW opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.53.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 33,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $234,954.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,050,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,000,082.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Mister Car Wash news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 33,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $234,954.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,050,517 shares in the company, valued at $35,000,082.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 16,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $131,492.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,383.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,444 shares of company stock valued at $443,472. Insiders own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

MCW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.56.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

