Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.650-3.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.33.

Shares of MOD traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.94. 1,216,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,571. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $35.93 and a 52-week high of $120.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.38. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.27.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $603.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.44 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

