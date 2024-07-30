Montrose Environmental Group (MEG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Montrose Environmental Group to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $155.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. On average, analysts expect Montrose Environmental Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Montrose Environmental Group Price Performance

MEG traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $30.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,402. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $49.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average is $39.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $581,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,726,786.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Read Our Latest Report on Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.