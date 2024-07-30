Mony Group Plc (MONY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

Mony Group Plc (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Mony Group Price Performance

MONY stock opened at GBX 226.79 ($2.92) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,733.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 227.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 232.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Mony Group has a 1 year low of GBX 207.60 ($2.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 288.80 ($3.71).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MONY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Mony Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mony Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Insider Activity at Mony Group

In other Mony Group news, insider Jonathan Bewes purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.88) per share, with a total value of £22,400 ($28,814.00). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,131 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,932. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mony Group

Mony Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

