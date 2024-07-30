Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.93 Per Share

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.925 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

Morgan Stanley has increased its dividend payment by an average of 32.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Morgan Stanley has a payout ratio of 48.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Morgan Stanley to earn $7.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.7%.

Shares of MS opened at $102.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.34. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $109.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $106,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,225,710.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $106,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,225,710.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,954 shares of company stock worth $27,239,058. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.18.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

