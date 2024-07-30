Mosaic (MOS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mosaic to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Mosaic Stock Performance
NYSE:MOS opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.41. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $26.54 and a 1-year high of $42.81.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Mosaic
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
