Mosaic (MOS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mosaic to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE:MOS opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.41. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $26.54 and a 1-year high of $42.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

