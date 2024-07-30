Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,691 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 280.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 182.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 223 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.78.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COO traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.09. 38,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,460. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.93 and a 1 year high of $104.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.22 and a 200 day moving average of $94.26.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.