Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 700 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in 3M by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 20,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in 3M by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.55. 651,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,418,976. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.81. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $128.65.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. UBS Group raised their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, HSBC raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MMM

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.