Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ HON traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.10. 208,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,890,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $131.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.53. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

