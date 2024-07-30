Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 10.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VVV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Valvoline in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Valvoline stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.73. 45,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,950. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $48.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.80 and its 200-day moving average is $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.75 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 136.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

