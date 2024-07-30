Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $573,000 Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at $840,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at $3,541,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,045,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,105,000 after buying an additional 295,162 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 228.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 161,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 112,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth about $1,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQNR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Trading Down 0.9 %

EQNR traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.75. 357,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.53. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 9.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.