Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Relx by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Relx by 192.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Relx by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Relx Price Performance

Shares of RELX stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,306. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average of $43.49. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Relx Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Relx in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

