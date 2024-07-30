Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Invests $202,000 in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUVL. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,831,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in Nuvalent by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 112,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after buying an additional 26,918 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,406,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in Nuvalent by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,331,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,951,000 after buying an additional 502,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Nuvalent Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NUVL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.04. 8,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,251. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.86 and a 52 week high of $89.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NUVL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised shares of Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NUVL

Insider Transactions at Nuvalent

In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total transaction of $2,605,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,462,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,593,517.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total transaction of $2,605,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,462,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,593,517.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily Conley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $387,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,442.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,209,640. Insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Profile

(Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.