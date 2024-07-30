Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth about $497,488,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,057,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in AppLovin by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,298,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,605,000 after purchasing an additional 686,258 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in AppLovin by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,545,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,003,000 after purchasing an additional 503,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,973,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.72.

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 147,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $12,177,603.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,264,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,037,930.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 147,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $12,177,603.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,264,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,037,930.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $477,531.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,246.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,857,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,251,374 in the last three months. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppLovin stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.29. 309,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,077,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $91.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.59. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.86.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

