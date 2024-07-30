Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI remained flat at $0.64 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $1.28.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

(Free Report)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.