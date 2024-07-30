Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI remained flat at $0.64 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $1.28.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
