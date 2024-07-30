Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 2,172.2% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.42. The stock had a trading volume of 324,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.01. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $79.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.28 and its 200 day moving average is $68.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

