Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDW. UBS Group AG lifted its position in CDW by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,256,000 after buying an additional 73,503 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 30,012 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in CDW by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,541,000 after acquiring an additional 55,239 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDW. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.11.

Shares of CDW traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $235.40. The company had a trading volume of 187,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,740. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.04. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $184.99 and a 12-month high of $263.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

