Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 144 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTS. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 25,046 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.50.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Watts Water Technologies stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,752. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.87 and a 1-year high of $219.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.06. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.22. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $570.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $442,011.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total transaction of $470,371.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,578.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $442,011.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,753 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.