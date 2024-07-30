Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 27,714 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 95.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,714 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.70. The stock had a trading volume of 355,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,450. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.37. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $183.99. The firm has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

