Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.12

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 56000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Mountain Province Diamonds Trading Down 10.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.01. The company has a market cap of C$26.45 million, a P/E ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.21.
About Mountain Province Diamonds
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company holds a 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and 100% of the mineral rights of the Kennady North consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.
