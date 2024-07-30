MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Short Interest Down 18.4% in July

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 888,900 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the June 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 744,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NYSE:MSCI traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $546.26. 380,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,544. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $496.30 and its 200-day moving average is $524.24. The stock has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI has a 1-year low of $439.95 and a 1-year high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MSCI will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSCI. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.21.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. American National Bank increased its position in MSCI by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

