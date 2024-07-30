Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$17.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$14.50.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cormark raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$18.75 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$18.33.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mullen Group

Mullen Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$14.95 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$12.47 and a 52-week high of C$16.02. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Insider Activity

In other Mullen Group news, Senior Officer Carson Paul Urlacher acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$322,500.00. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.