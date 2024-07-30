Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT) Announces Dividend of GBX 10

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $9.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Murray Income Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MUT stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 896 ($11.53). The stock had a trading volume of 255,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,565. The firm has a market capitalization of £959.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1,238.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Murray Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 766.60 ($9.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 904 ($11.63). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 868.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 849.50.

Insider Transactions at Murray Income Trust

In other Murray Income Trust news, insider Angus Franklin acquired 1,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 865 ($11.13) per share, for a total transaction of £15,898.70 ($20,451.12). Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Murray Income Trust Company Profile

Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

