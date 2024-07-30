MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,100 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 210,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen raised their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $4.05. 33,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,846. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.25 million, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.12. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $6.27.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $253.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.76 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 3.16%. On average, research analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYTE. CastleKnight Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 213,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 88,872 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,895,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 41,914 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 175,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 20,410 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

Further Reading

