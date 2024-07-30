Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Trading Up 10.5%

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.99 and last traded at $15.21. 757,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,176,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.
Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Monday, July 15th.
Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.
