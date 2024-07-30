Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) had its target price upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NDAQ. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nasdaq from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $67.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day moving average of $59.89. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Nasdaq has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $68.40.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,166,454,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,347,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,239,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,981 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,241,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

(Get Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.