Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) dropped 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 550,464 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,684,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.41.

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $659.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.79.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 97.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Navitas Semiconductor

In related news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 87,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $396,993.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,118,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,900,537.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,009,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,976,000 after purchasing an additional 232,496 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 14.3% during the first quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 4,514,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after buying an additional 565,463 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,524 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 605,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 967,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 79,722 shares during the period. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Featured Stories

