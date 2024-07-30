NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $164.24 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 30th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $5.68 billion and $164.24 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $5.14 or 0.00007783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00039817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00013347 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009079 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,202,952,536 coins and its circulating supply is 1,106,937,495 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,202,862,644 with 1,106,768,931 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.33472061 USD and is down -4.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 428 active market(s) with $218,720,089.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

