Needham & Company LLC Increases LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target to $67.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingTree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.88.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LendingTree

LendingTree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $52.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.49. The stock has a market cap of $694.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.11. LendingTree has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $59.00.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $210.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.41 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingTree

In other news, General Counsel Heather Novitsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $98,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 564 shares in the company, valued at $27,681.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $71,339.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Heather Novitsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $98,160.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,681.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,802 shares of company stock valued at $673,219 over the last three months. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in LendingTree by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,413,000 after buying an additional 223,440 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,380,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,930,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LendingTree by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,868,000 after buying an additional 89,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.