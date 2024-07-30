NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Posts Earnings Results

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.82 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. NeoGenomics updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.020-0.070 EPS.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

NASDAQ NEO traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,087. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $21.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.78.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

