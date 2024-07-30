NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Short Interest Update

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the June 30th total of 5,410,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

NetEase Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.65. 1,726,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,896. NetEase has a 1 year low of $81.30 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.15. The firm has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.53.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.05). NetEase had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NetEase will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC dropped their price target on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of NetEase in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

Institutional Trading of NetEase

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth $164,307,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of NetEase by 226.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,896,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,677,000 after buying an additional 1,315,410 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth approximately $103,658,000. WT Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in NetEase by 381.1% in the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 996,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,851,000 after acquiring an additional 789,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 804.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 792,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,983,000 after acquiring an additional 704,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

