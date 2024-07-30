Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Up 0.3%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $634.69 and last traded at $628.93. Approximately 531,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,929,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $626.96.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CICC Research started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $681.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $657.78 and its 200 day moving average is $610.87. The company has a market cap of $266.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 794 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

