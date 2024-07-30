NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock Position Trimmed by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,348 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.48% of NETGEAR worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTGR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NETGEAR by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,642,000 after acquiring an additional 105,994 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,342,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after acquiring an additional 26,519 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,545,000 after buying an additional 63,786 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 622,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,820,000 after acquiring an additional 261,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 294,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 12,692 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of NETGEAR in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

NETGEAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTGR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.03. The company had a trading volume of 134,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.41. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $16.33.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $164.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.86 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at NETGEAR

In other NETGEAR news, CRO Michael A. Werdann sold 9,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $112,314.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 79,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,966.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NETGEAR news, CMO Heidi Cormack sold 4,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $57,181.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 88,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,235.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael A. Werdann sold 9,244 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $112,314.60. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 79,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,966.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,244 shares of company stock worth $308,028. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NETGEAR Profile

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

