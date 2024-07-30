NetMind Token (NMT) Trading Up 4.5% This Week

NetMind Token (NMT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One NetMind Token token can now be purchased for approximately $3.47 or 0.00005265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NetMind Token has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. NetMind Token has a total market cap of $131.62 million and $1.58 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NetMind Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

NetMind Token Profile

NetMind Token launched on April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,163 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,973,994 tokens. The official website for NetMind Token is power.netmind.ai. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai. NetMind Token’s official message board is netmind.ai/blog.

Buying and Selling NetMind Token

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,163 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 3.51382816 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $1,801,782.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NetMind Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NetMind Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NetMind Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NetMind Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.