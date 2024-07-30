NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $22.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NetScout Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

NetScout Systems stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.60. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $174.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.47 million. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 74.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,324.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,429,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,529 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 377.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 622,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,673,000 after purchasing an additional 492,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,811,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,910,000 after buying an additional 387,379 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,475,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

