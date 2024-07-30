NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Short Interest Update

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the June 30th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

NTWK stock remained flat at $2.91 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,715. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Free Report ) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of NetSol Technologies worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

