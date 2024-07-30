NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.250-1.280 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NETSTREIT also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.25-1.28 EPS.

NTST stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.44. 150,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,245. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.58, a P/E/G ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.97. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.29.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 million. NETSTREIT had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 0.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NETSTREIT will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.09.

In other NETSTREIT news, Director Todd Minnis sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $111,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,011.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

