Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Shares Purchased by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,881 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 3.93% of Neuronetics worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Neuronetics by 53.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 16,855 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in Neuronetics by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 725,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 487,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, William Blair raised Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of Neuronetics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.87. 249,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,869. The stock has a market cap of $56.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.65. Neuronetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a negative net margin of 37.61%. The business had revenue of $17.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 24,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $45,907.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,324,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,272.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Neuronetics news, Director Robert Cascella purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 244,098 shares in the company, valued at $500,400.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $45,907.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,324,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,272.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

